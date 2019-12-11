Rangers' Chris Kreider: Gathers power-play helper

Kreider managed a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Kreider set up Artemi Panarin for a late goal to break up Jonathan Quick's shutout bid. Kreider has chugged along at a solid pace with 15 points, 58 shots on goal, 55 hits and 34 PIM in 30 games this year. He's fairly reliable in fantasy, especially in formats that reward gritty play.