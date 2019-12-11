Rangers' Chris Kreider: Gathers power-play helper
Kreider managed a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
Kreider set up Artemi Panarin for a late goal to break up Jonathan Quick's shutout bid. Kreider has chugged along at a solid pace with 15 points, 58 shots on goal, 55 hits and 34 PIM in 30 games this year. He's fairly reliable in fantasy, especially in formats that reward gritty play.
More News
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots seventh goal
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Two points in shootout loss
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Snipes third goal of season
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Scores in second straight
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Opens season with assist
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Will play at Worlds
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.