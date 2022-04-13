Kreider scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to Carolina on Tuesday. It was his 50th of the season.

Kreider's special season simply marches on. He is now just the fourth Rangers player in history to snipe 50. He's tied with Vic Hadfield (1971-72) and is two away from Adam Graves, who put up 52 in 1993-94. Kreider, who has four goals and two assists on his current four-game point streak, has a real chance to pull close or pass the team's all-time goal leader, Jaromir Jagr, who put up 54 in 2005-06.