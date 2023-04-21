Kreider scored two power-play goals Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Devils in Game 2.

Kreider made it 2-1 at 9:57 of the second frame when he deflected a point shot by Patrick Kane from the slot. He then pushed it to 3-1 with a tip in at the right post off a pass from Kane again. All four of Kreider's goals have come with the man advantage where he's able to get his stick on just about any kind of shot. He's the first player in NHL history with four power-play goals in his first two games of a playoff year.