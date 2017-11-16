Rangers' Chris Kreider: Gets first assist since Oct. 8

Kreider dished out an assist in 13:15 of ice time during Wednesday's 6-3 loss at Chicago.

Kreider lifted the puck over a defender's stick on his backhand for a beautiful setup from behind the net on Mika Zibanejad's first-period goal. That assist was the power forward's first since Oct. 8, and Kreider's lackluster production has led to a reduction in ice time, as he's skated under 15 minutes in three consecutive games.