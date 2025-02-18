Kreider scored a goal in the USA's 2-1 loss to Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

It was Kreider's first game of the tournament, and he scored just 35 seconds into the game. Kreider was Johnny-on-the-spot when Samuel Ersson kicked out a rebound off a Zach Werenski shot and straight onto the forward's tape. He wired it into a wide-open net. Kreider's NHL season has been forgettable -- he has just 20 points, including 16 goals, in 47 games -- after putting up a wicked 39 goals and 75 points in 82 games the season before. This goal could go a long way to boosting his confidence. A tournament win Thursday would be an even bigger boost.