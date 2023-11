Kreider tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Detroit.

Both of Kreider's points came on the power play, extending the Rangers' lead to 2-0 in the second period before assisting on Vincent Trocheck's tally just 44 seconds later. The 30-year-old Kreider has now scored in four straight games. He's up to nine goals (six on the man advantage) and 12 points through his first 12 games this season.