Kreider was held off the scoresheet again versus the Islanders on Wednesday despite recording five shots.

Kreider remains mired in a six-game goal drought during which he has recorded 16 shots and one assist. As long as Krider continues to put pucks on net, he's notched five shots in back-to-back contests, he should eventually break through and get back to his scoring ways, though getting back over 50 goals again this season might be a long shot already.