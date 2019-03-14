Rangers' Chris Kreider: Handed max fine
Kreider was fined $5,000 per the league Thursday for elbowing Elias Pettersson in Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver, the Department of Player Safety announced.
There was some speculation that Kreider might receive a suspension for the incident, but he appears to have gotten off with a fine. The winger avoids missing any time and will look to end his eight-game goal drought versus the Flames on Friday.
