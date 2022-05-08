Kreider notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.
Kreider hasn't been held off the scoresheet in the postseason. The winger has two goals and two helpers through the first three games of this first-round series. He's added 10 shots on net and 12 hits while playing a key role in all situations.
