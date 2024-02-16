Kreider tallied three goals in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

Kreider got New York on the board midway through the second period, beating Sam Montembeault with a long-ranger wrister to tie the game 1-1, before adding a power-play marker later in the frame. The 32-year-old Kreider would add a third goal in the final period, capping his first hat trick of the season. He now has five goals and eight points in his last six contests. Overall, Kreider's up to 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) through 54 games this year.