Rangers' Chris Kreider: Heading to All-Star Game
Kreider will represent the Metropolitan Division in place of teammate Artemi Panarin (upper body) at the All-Star Game.
Kreider started the season quite slow with just 13 points over the first 28 games, but he's made a quick turnaround and earned an All-Star bid with 11 goals and 19 points over the last 20 contests. The 28-year-old winger will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and there's a good chance he's wearing a new sweater after the trade deadline.
