Kreider was unable to find the back of the net against the Avs on Monday despite putting a season-high seven shots on net.

Kreider's lack of a goal Monday shouldn't be too concerning to fantasy players considering he has racked up 23 tallies this season and is well on his way to a third straight 35-goal campaign. While the 32-year-old winger's 52-goal 2021-22 campaign certainly appears to be a fluke, he remains a top-end fantasy contributor and constant goal threat.