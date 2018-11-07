Rangers' Chris Kreider: Helps defeat Montreal with goal and assist

Kreider scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Kreider, now with seven goals and 11 points in 15 games this season, has enjoyed a quality start to 2018-19 after a disappointing campaign a year ago. Tuesday's multi-point performance was his fourth of the young campaign and despite his team's ongoing struggles, the 27-year-old speedster remains a worthwhile fantasy option most nights.