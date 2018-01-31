Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hits ice Wednesday
Kreider (upper body) took a light skate prior to Wednesday's practice, his first time on the ice since undergoing surgery Jan. 9.
While this news is certainly positive, it shouldn't be interpreted as a sign that Kreider's return to the lineup is in the near future. Rather, Kreider will continue to follow the initial six-week timeline he was given following the operation he underwent and will likely continue to skate on his own as a way to stay in shape for the time being. The next big step in the former Boston College Eagle's recovery will be joining his teammates for practice.
