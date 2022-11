Kreider collected a goal, an assist, three shots and four hits during Thursday's 8-2 rout of the host Red Wings.

Kreider, who has produced a point in a career-best seven consecutive contests, connected on a power-play goal to tie the game at 1-1 at 10:59 of the second period. From that point on, the Rangers dominated, scoring seven straight goals. The 31-year-old has collected four goals among nine points during his past seven appearances.