Rangers' Chris Kreider: Keeps lighting lamp
Kreider recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over Chicago.
Kreider's line with Mats Zuccarello and Mika Zibanejad carried the Rangers' offense, with each of the three forwards lighting the lamp in this one. The power forward already has the second-highest goal total of his career with 22, and Kreider needs just six more to match his career best of 28 from the 2016-17 season.
