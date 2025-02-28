Kreider (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's matchup against Toronto, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Kreider has missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury, but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice session, and he was also on the ice for Friday's optional morning skate. While the Rangers want to see how he responds in the hours leading up to puck drop, he seems to be trending in the right direction. If he's forced to miss another game, Brennan Othmann or Arthur Kaliyev could enter the lineup.