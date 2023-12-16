Kreider scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

The 32-year-old had gone five straight games without finding the back of the net, his longest drought of the season, but Kreider broke out of his mini-slump by getting the Rangers on the board late in the first period. He then tipped home an Artemi Panarin pass late in the second to give New York a 3-1 lead. Kreider is having another dynamic season with 16 goals and 24 points in 28 contests, and half of his tallies have come on the man advantage -- equaling his total of eight power-play goals from 2022-23, in 51 fewer games.