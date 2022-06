Kreider picked up a pair of assists in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Lightning in Game 2.

Kreider assisted on K'Andre Miller's first-period tally before adding another helper on Mika Zibanejad's goal in the third. Kreider now has points in his last four games with three goals and three assists in that span. The 31-year-old winger now has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) through 16 playoff contests.