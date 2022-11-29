Kreider recorded a pair of assists in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Kreider assisted on Mika Zibanejad's goal early in the first period before picking up a second helper on Vincent Trocheck's power-play goal in the third. Kreider now has five points (three goals, two assists) in his last four games. While the 31-year-old winger likely won't reach 77 points again, he's had a solid season offensively with 10 goals and 10 assists through 23 games.