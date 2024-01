Kreider scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Kreider got the Rangers on the board late in the second period, directing an Adam Fox feed past David Rittich to tie the game 1-1. The goal is Kreider's first in seven games, though he posted four assists in his previous five contests. The 32-year-old winger is up to 21 goals and 40 points through 45 games this season.