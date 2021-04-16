Kreider had three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Devils but saw his goal drought reach nine games.

The streaky winger has also gone five games without a point. Kreider was scorching hot earlier this season and still leads the Rangers with 17 goals, but just four of those have come in his last 22 games. While his first-unit role on the power play isn't in jeopardy due to Kreider's proficiency at screening the goalie and tipping pucks in front, New York could move him out of the top six at even strength if he continues to flounder offensively. You have to go back to March 13 to find Kreider's last even-strength goal.