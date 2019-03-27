Rangers' Chris Kreider: Moving closer to return

Kreider (lower body) won't be ready to return as soon as Wednesday against the Bruins, though the winger has reported feeling better, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

A top-six contributor who's quite familiar with the power play, Kreider's late-season injury is threatening his chances of eclipsing a career-high point total from 2016-17 -- when he put up a 53-spot through 75 contests. This season, he's sitting at 26 goals and 23 assists but only has five more opportunities to make an impact for fantasy owners in the 2018-19 campaign.

