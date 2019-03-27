Rangers' Chris Kreider: Moving closer to return
Kreider (lower body) won't be ready to return as soon as Wednesday against the Bruins, though the winger has reported feeling better, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
A top-six contributor who's quite familiar with the power play, Kreider's late-season injury is threatening his chances of eclipsing a career-high point total from 2016-17 -- when he put up a 53-spot through 75 contests. This season, he's sitting at 26 goals and 23 assists but only has five more opportunities to make an impact for fantasy owners in the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...