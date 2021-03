Kreider scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Kreider etched the game-winner when he beat Carter Hutton with a long shot from above the left faceoff circle, putting the Rangers up 3-1 midway through the second period. It was Kreider's team-leading 10th goal of the year and his sixth in just the last five games. He appears to be headed for a sixth 20-goal campaign in the last seven years.