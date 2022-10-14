Kreider collected his first two goals of the season Thursday, leading the Rangers to a 7-3 victory over the Wild.

Kreider scored during his second shift Thursday and finished with two goals. The 2009 first-round draft pick opened the scoring on the power play at 4:06 of the first period. Coming off a career-high 52-goal season, the 31-year-old left winger has collected three points in the Rangers' first two matches.