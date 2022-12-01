Kreider scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Ottawa.

Kreider has recorded at least a point in three straight games and four of his last five contests. That gives him 11 goals and 21 points in 24 games this season. Even after his goal Wednesday, Kreider is shooting 13.8 percent, which is well below his 18.6 from 2019-20 through 2021-22. It's entirely feasible for the 31-year-old to increase his goal scoring pace as the campaign progresses.