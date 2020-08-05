Kreider scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Kreider struck 12 seconds into the second period, but that was the only puck to get past James Reimer in the contest. The Rangers' loss ended their season. Kreider had 24 goals, 45 points, 156 shots and a plus-13 rating in the regular season, and another goal and assist in three games during the short playoff run. The 29-year-old winger signed a seven-year extension with the Rangers in February -- expect to see him as a fixture in the top-six for years to come.