Kreider scored twice on six shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Penguins in Game 6.

Kreider gave the Rangers their first lead with a power-play tally in the second period. Late in the third, he scored again, as Louis Domingue misplayed his shot, which went up and over the Penguins' goalie for the decisive tally. Through six playoff contests, Kreider has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-2 rating in a top-line role.