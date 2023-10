Kreider scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Jets.

Kreider struck for his sixth goal of the season on the man advantage at 13:12 of the third period, helping the Blueshirts force overtime. He also ended up with five shots on goal and three hits in his 21:05 of ice time. Four of Kreider's six goals have come with the man advantage, and he has taken at least two shots in eight of his nine outings to date. He'll look to stay hot Thursday against the Hurricanes.