Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets two in blowout
Kreider scored a pair in a 6-1 rout of Carolina on Wednesday.
These were Kreider's first goals since Nov. 6 against Columbus, snapping a five-game goal drought. He's been inconsistent on offense and his defense hasn't made up for it, as his minus-5 is the worst of his career. His owners need this to be the start of something better.
