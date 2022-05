Kreider scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Kreider tallied at 5:55 of the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in the first two games of this second-round series. He's enjoyed a fairly productive postseason run so far with six goals, two assists, 30 shots, 30 hits, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating through 10 contests.