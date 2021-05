Kreider (lower body) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Capitals, per the NHL's media site.

Kreider continues to sit out with the lingering lower-body issue, as he's set to miss his fourth consecutive game. With the American sidelined, the team will deploy Mike Zibanejad, Pavel Buchnevich and Vitali Kravtsov on the first line in Thursday's game. Kreider's next chance to suit up is in Thursday's game against Boston.