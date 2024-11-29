Kreider (upper body) will not dress Friday in Philadelphia, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Kreider will miss his third straight game with the injury. Kreider has nine goals with nary an assist in 19 games this season, including three goals on the power play. Kreider will play alongside Mika Zibanejad when he returns to action. Consider Kreider day-to-day and he could be back as early as Saturday versus Montreal.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Will travel with team•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Won't play Monday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Scores game-winner Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets power-play goal in win•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots another shorthanded goal•