Rangers' Chris Kreider: Notches 17th goal of season
Kreider scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Kreider started 2018-19 on fire, however in the month of December has been limited to only four goals. Furthermore, he's not tallied an assist in over a month. The 27-year-old winger, despite his streakiness, leads New York with 17 goals, including two in his past two games. His team's struggles aside, Kreider will continue to receive plenty of opportunities to produce in the Big Apple.
