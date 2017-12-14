Rangers' Chris Kreider: Notches assist in loss
Kreider broke a three-game scoring drought with a helper in a 3-2 defeat to Ottawa.
Kreider has the talent to produce some big numbers, but he's gone six games without a goal now and has only produced two assists in December. We've seen his production come and go in streaks this year, so it might be worth a gamble to buy low on him for when his next streak comes, if your bench has space available.
