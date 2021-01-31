Kreider scored a goal on a team-leading five shots Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. He added four hits and two PIM.

Kreider swatted home a rebound off a point shot midway through the second period to knot the score at 3-3. The 29-year-old has three goals in eight games, which puts him almost exactly in line with last year's pace that allowed him to score 24 times in 63 contests. Kreider also has some utility in PIM leagues, having amassed 50 or more PIM in six of his first seven full seasons.