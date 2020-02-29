Play

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Officially no timetable to return

Head coach David Quinn said there was no timetable for Kreider (foot) to return, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kreider broke his foot on a blocked shot in the first period of Friday's game against the Flyers. Despite the lack of an official timeline for his return, it's expected the 28-year-old will miss a significant chunk of time given the nature of the injury. An update on his status should be available in the coming days.

