Rangers' Chris Kreider: On stunning goal pace
Kreider had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Predators.
He stretched his goal streak to four games and five goals (seven points). Kreider has a remarkable 20 goals already and could tally more than 40 if he keeps this up. Crazy, we know.
