Kreider scored a shorthanded goal and added a helper in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Florida in Game 5.

Kreider registered his first points of the series in Thursday's home loss. The 33-year-old has cooled down significantly after recording 10 points in as many games across the first two rounds of the postseason. In addition to the multi-point effort in Game 5, Kreider had four shots on goal, four hits and a plus-1 rating in 22:04 of ice time. New York will need Kreider at the top of his game if they want to avoid elimination in Game 6 on Saturday. The first-line winger is tied for the team lead in goals during the postseason with eight. He's also added four assists and a minus-4 rating in 15 outings.