Kreider tallied a hat trick, with two of his goals coming on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia. He also had four shots and three hits.

Kreider was an offensive force from the Rangers, although his three goals probably came from a combined distance of about two feet. On his first one, Kreider headed straight for the net off a power-play faceoff win and knocked home the rebound from a point shot. His second goal, which also came with the man advantage, was a backdoor tap-in at the side of the net. Kreider completed the hat trick early in the third period, jumping on a rebound off the post to draw the Rangers to within 4-3. After scoring four times in his first 15 games, Kreider has erupted for four more in his last two contests on just five shots.