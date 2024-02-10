Kreider scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Friday.

Kreider tallied the Rangers' second goal and later helped out on Mika Zibanejad's overtime goal to finish the game. After racking up 13 points in the past 13 contests, this is only Kreider's second multi-point effort since Jan. 27. The 32-year-old winger has returned solid value with six goals, nine helpers, 65 shots on net, 21 hits, three blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating through the 17 contests in January and February. The Rangers will play host to the Flames on Monday.