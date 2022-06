Kreider scored a goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kreider scored the opening goal just 1:11 into the game, burying a feed from Mika Zibanejad on an odd-man rush. The 31-year-old winger now has nine goals and three assists in 15 playoff games after posting a career-high 52 goals and 25 assists in 81 regular-season games.