Kreider scored a power-play goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
Kreider opened the scoring 6:31 into the game, redirecting a Mika Zibanejad shot on the doorstep for his 19th goal of the season. Kreider has goals in back-to-back contests after struggling through a nine-game drought.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Mired in scoring drought•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Strikes twice including game-winner•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Secures assist in rout•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Two-point performance Saturday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Second hat trick in five games•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nabs goal No. 10•