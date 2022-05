Kreider scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 7.

Kreider finished off a 2-on-1 with Mika Zibanejad to open the scoring in the first period. That duo played a key role in the Rangers' comeback in the series -- Kreider potted three goals in the last two games, both Rangers wins. The 31-year-old winger has five tallies, two assists, 25 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-1 rating through seven playoff outings.