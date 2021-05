Kreider (lower body) will remain on the shelf against the Capitals on Monday.

Kreider will be unavailable for the third straight contest due to his lingering lower-body problem. In his stead, the Rangers are poised to utilize Artemi Panarin on the top line with Mike Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich. At this point, New York is a long shot to make the postseason, so the team may be extra cautious about inserting Kreider into the lineup without anything to play for.