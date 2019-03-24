Rangers' Chris Kreider: Out again Monday
Kreider (lower body) will not suit up in Monday's home game against the Penguins.
Kreider missed Saturday's game against Toronto, and head coach David Quinn reiterated the winger is day-to-day. The 27-year-old has racked up 49 points in 73 games this campaign, but is pointless in his last five games. Expect Vinni Lettieri to continue see an increase in ice time as long as Kreider is sidelined.
