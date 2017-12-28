Rangers' Chris Kreider: Out indefinitely with blood clot in arm
Kreider (upper body) will be out indefinitely with a blood clot in his right arm.
You have to feel for Kreider, who's managed 22 points in 37 games and has been integral to the team's power play. The Rangers have responded by calling up prospect Vinni Lettieri from AHL Hartford, and Michael Grabner is likely to remain in a top-six role to compensate for the loss of Kreider, who almost assuredly will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.
