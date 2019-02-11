Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pair of assists in win over Toronto

Kreider tallied two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Along with his plus-2 rating, Kreider recorded two hits, a block and also played a part in each of New York's first two goals Sunday. He now has 24 goals and 18 assists in 55 games this season.

