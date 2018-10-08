Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pair of goals not enough

Kreider lit the lamp twice in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Carolina.

Kreider picked up his first two points of the season, albeit in a losing effort. The speedster is coming off a disappointing 2017-18 season that saw him finish with 44 points in an injury-shortened season that limited him to 58 games. The Rangers don't profile as an upper-echelon team, however, that shouldn't stop Kreider from having a bounce-back season, assuming he can remain healthy.