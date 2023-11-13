Kreider scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Kreider has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last three games, and he's scored in five of the last six contests. The winger has gotten off to a great start with 10 goals, four helpers, 37 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating through 14 outings. He's produced seven power-play points -- his play with the man advantage and a 27.0 shooting percentage are both in the unsustainable range, so he may be a good player to sell high on in fantasy.